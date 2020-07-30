Comments
PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Placer County is taking news steps to keep tourists away from North Lake Tahoe.
The Board of Supervisors has extended the alcohol ban on the Truckee River until Oct. 15. It is enforceable by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
The area has seen an influx of visitors and rafters recently, prompting COVID-19 concerns along with trash and alcohol-fueled misconduct.
Officials say the ban is intended to “ensure public safety and health through the remainder of this year’s rafting season.”