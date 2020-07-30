Lanes Of Highway 99 In Stockton Reopen At French Camp Road After CrashAll northbound lanes of Highway 99 at French Camp Road are open following a crash involving an overturned travel trailer.

Three Men Arrested In Folsom After Traffic Stop Turns Up Gun, DrugsThree men were arrested in Folsom over the weekend after police allegedly found a gun and drugs in the men's possession.

Car Crashed Into Sacramento Home, Almost Hit Sleeping ChildA family was left shaken up after a driver crashes their vehicle into their home and then ran off.

Are Sacramento Politicians 'Playing Politics' To Keep The State Auditor Out Of The EDD?As millions wait months for missing unemployment checks from the Employment Development Department, some Sacramento politicians are being accused of “playing politics” to keep the Independent State Auditor out of the EDD.