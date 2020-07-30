YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) – A man who hit a deputy with a vehicle and led law enforcement on a chase from Cache Creek Casino Resort through Colusa and Lake counties in 2001 agreed to a three-year denial of parole, deeming himself unsuitable for release, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.

Phillip Arasa, 56, then of Contra Costa County was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and reckless evading and in 2007, he was sentenced to 29-years-to-life and is serving that sentence at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, Calif.

Arasa was arrested on December 13, 2001, after driving over a spike strip during what authorities said was a 50-mile pursuit and leading a brief foot chase.

The DA said Yolo County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Cache Creek that day to assist in the recovery of a car and located Arasa inside of it. Authorities said Arasa refused to turn the car off and sped away, striking a deputy with an open car door.

Arasa agreed to the parole denial during a hearing on Thursday, July 30. The DA said Deputy Commissioner Thomas Sparks “recommended that Arasa commit himself to programming for substance abuse and criminal gang awareness in preparation for his next chance at parole.”

Arasa will next be eligible for parole in 2023.