MODESTO (CBS13) – Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened earlier this week.

The shooting happened Tuesday on Shawnee Drive in Modesto. Detectives say they were able to identify the shooter as 21-year-old Ismael Soto, of Modesto.

Detectives served a search warrant at Soto’s residence and took Soto into custody on Wednesday. They say they also found the handgun believed to have been used in the shooting, along with other evidence, according to a statement from the Modesto Police Department.

Soto was booked into jail on charges of attempted murder and firearm charges.

The motive is under investigation. The victim’s name is not being released, but he continues to recover.

If you have any information on this case you can contact Detective Randy Bolinger at ‪209-342-9162 or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.