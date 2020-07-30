ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A mother whose son was shot and killed in early July was arrested with her boyfriend who was connected to a drive-by shooting that occurred in Roseville on Tuesday, authorities said.

The Roseville Police Department said Angela Cornaggia and Julio Rodriguez were arrested after Rodriguez drove Cornaggia to the department for a follow-up meeting regarding her 19-year-old son Angel Cornaggia’s death.

Officers had already linked a Honda Accord associated with Rodriguez to the drive-by shooting and learned he was the boyfriend of Cornaggia.

The person driving the Honda during the drive-by allegedly fired several shots into two residences in the 100 block of B Street. No one was injured.

Roseville police said Rodriguez was arrested and the vehicle he drove Cornaggia to the station in was rented by Cornaggia who had used a stolen ID.

Over the course of the ensuing investigation, the Honda and gun used in the July 28 shooting were located along with a rifle and tactical vest, investigators said. Further evidence linking Rodriguez to the shooting was located in the vehicle. Police did not say what that evidence was.

Swipe to see more photos.

Rod 1 Photo of confiscated items courtesy of the Roseville Police Department on July 29, 2020

Rod 2 Photo of confiscated items courtesy of the Roseville Police Department on July 29, 2020

Rod 3 Photo of confiscated items courtesy of the Roseville Police Department on July 29, 2020

Detectives said they also discovered Cornaggia was in possession of a stolen Missouri driver’s license, a stolen Social Security card and illegal drugs.

Cornaggia faces charges of identity theft, possession of narcotics, and a warrant out of Sacramento County for a prior identity theft case, authorities said. Rodriguez faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, using a firearm in the commission of a crime, discharging a firearm at an inhabited building, attempted murder, possession of meth for sale, and a parole violation.

Details regarding the motive in the drive-by shooting were not released.

Cornaggia was also arrested in November 2019 after she was found squatting with another person in a vacant North Auburn home.

Roseville police said the July 6 shooting near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way that killed Cornaggia’s son and injured another person remains under investigation. Detectives said they located a Toyota Camry linked to the shooting and processed it for evidence, but there have been no arrests.

On the night of the shooting, detectives said they believed there was a confrontation between the occupants of two vehicles involved which led to one person firing shots and striking the two victims in the other vehicle.

Cornaggia’s son and the other victim were both taken to the hospital where the son was pronounced dead

Police said the suspect and victims knew each other, but the nature of their relationship is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on the July 6 shooting that may lead to the identification of suspects or advancement of the investigation is encouraged to contact the Roseville Police Department.

This article has been edited to reflect the deceased in the July 6 shooting was the son of Cornaggia, not daughter.