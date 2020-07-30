SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One downtown business after another has been forced to make tough decisions amid COVID-19 uncertainty.
The Sacramento Kings are not immune to the economic hurt in this pandemic. Friday is the last day of work for some Kings employees. The organization is laying off a portion of its staff, as the Golden 1 Center remains closed during the pandemic.
A spokesperson for the Kings called this a difficult decision.
The employees who were laid off had been furloughed back on June 1. They were business operation employees not connected to basketball operations.
A total of 100 people were furloughed, but the Kings would not say how many of those were laid off. As of now, those who kept their job will have their furlough extended until November 1.
Back in March, events at Golden 1 Center were canceled or postponed due to coronavirus.