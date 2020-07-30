Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In an effort to make coronavirus testing more accessible to the greater-Sacramento community, health officials are opening several new community-based testing sites next week.
Results from COVID-19 tests at these community-based testing sites should be available within three days of testing, the county said. The lab services are provided by StemExpress.
Starting Aug. 3, the following three new sites will be offering free testing by appointment:
- MONDAYS – 8:00 AM – Noon
(North Highlands) Liberty Towers Church
5132 Elkhorn Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95842
Appointments: 916-583-8877 or https://northhighlands.setmore.com
- WEDNESDAYS – 8:00 AM – Noon
(Folsom) Oak Hills Church
1100 Blue Ravine Road, Folsom, CA 95630
Appointments: 916-983-0181 or https://folsom.setmore.com
- THURSDAYS – 8:00 AM – Noon
Galt Chabolla Community Center
610 Chabolla Ave., Galt, CA 95632
Appointments: 209-366-7180 or https://galt7662.setmore.com
A fourth new site will open on Aug. 11 in Rancho Cordova:
- TUESDAYS – 1:00 – 5:00 PM
(Rancho Cordova) Folsom-Cordova Community Partnership Center
10665 Coloma Rd., Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
You can find the full list of testing sites on Sacramento County’s webpage.