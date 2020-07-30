SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Police in South Lake Tahoe will soon wear body cameras.

The city council approved the purchase of both body and vehicle cameras for officers Tuesday. It will cost them $470,000.

In total, the city plans to buy 42 body cameras, 28 in-car cameras, and cloud storage for both.

According to a press release from the city, the cameras have an automatic turn-on feature that will record even if an officer fails to turn on their camera. Additionally, the camera of a back-up officer will turn on automatically if they are in range of another officer with a camera rolling.

Representatives from the police department say this is a step toward more transparency fo the department.

The resolution to purchase the cameras also includes the budget to hire a full-time IT professional to help the department with data storage and public record requests, the city said.