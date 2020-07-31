Comments
OROVILLE (CBS13) — Caltrans repaved a busy stretch of Highway 162 using an unusual material Friday — recycled plastic bottles.
Just west of Oroville is America’s first recycled plastic highway. Crews used the plastic material for about a thousand feet on three lanes.
Caltrans says the plastic material can last two to three times longer than asphalt.
“We are recycling 100% of the road. So we are eliminating 42 truckloads of waste being hauled out. And 42 new truckloads of asphalt being brought to the job site,” Sean Weaver, president of TechniSoil Industrial, said.
The plastic manufacturer says the plastic will also cut greenhouse emissions by 90%.