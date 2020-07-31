Taijuan Walker Overpowering As Mariners Beat Athletics 5-3Taijuan Walker threw one-hit ball over seven innings, Kyle Lewis had his sixth straight multi-hit game, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Friday night.

DeRozan's 27 Points Lead Spurs Past Kings, 129-120DeMar DeRozan scored 17 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to help the San Antonio Spurs pull away and beat the Sacramento Kings 129-120 on Friday night.

Accomplished Equestrian Genay Vaughn Sets Sights On OlympicsGenay Vaughn, one of the top Black female equestrians in the world, runs Starr Vaughn Equestrian in Sloughhouse with her mom, Michele.

'Winning It Was The Best Feeling In The World': Sofia Kenin On 2020 Australian Open, World TeamTennis On CBS SportsThe fourth ranked women's tennis player discusses her World Team Tennis experience, winning the 2020 Australian Open and beating Serena Williams at the French Open.