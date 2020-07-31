VALLECITO (CBS13) — A Calaveras County man allegedly assaulted his grandfather and made criminal threats Friday morning, officials said.
According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Cory Virgil Baugh pushed his 77-year-old grandfather to the ground during an argument at a residence on Juniper Road in Vallecito. Witnesses told the sheriff’s office Baugh was on a “rampage” and was throwing objects in the house and threatening to kill the victims.
Victims escaped the residence before deputies arrived while Baugh remained “hostile” inside the residence, authorities said.
Neighbors were advised to shelter-in-place while deputies and Angels Camp Police Officers set up a perimeter and contacted Baugh. A crisis negotiator eventually convinced Baugh to exit the residence and surrender.
Baugh was booked in the Calaveras County Jail on charges of felony elder abuse and felony criminal threats. He’s being held on $150,000 bail.