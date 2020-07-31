Accomplished Equestrian Genay Vaughn Sets Sights On OlympicsGenay Vaughn, one of the top Black female equestrians in the world, runs Starr Vaughn Equestrian in Sloughhouse with her mom, Michele.

'Winning It Was The Best Feeling In The World': Sofia Kenin On 2020 Australian Open, World TeamTennis On CBS SportsThe fourth ranked women's tennis player discusses her World Team Tennis experience, winning the 2020 Australian Open and beating Serena Williams at the French Open.

Pham, Padres Use Big Six-Run 10th For 12-7 Win Over GiantsTommy Pham hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning after Trent Grisham began at second base under baseball’s new extra-innings rule, and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 12-7 on Thursday night.

Giants Rally On Yastrzemski's 2nd HR, Walk Off With 7-6 WinMike Yastrzemski homered twice, the second a towering solo shot into McCovey Cove in the ninth inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants past the San Diego Padres 7-6 on Wednesday night.