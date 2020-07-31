Comments
ANGELS CAMP (CBS13) — Multiple agencies battled a fire in Angels Camp that threatened multiple structures Friday evening.
Cal Fire says the five-acre fire started as a grass fire behind O’Reilly Auto Parts in downtown Angels Camp. It was reported around 5 p.m.
So far, firefighters say one structure was fully involved. The fire threatened three more structures, Cal Fire said.
There have not been any reports of injuries.
By 6:50 p.m., Cal Fire said the forward progress of the fire had stopped. Crews will remain on the scene through the evening to work on containment and mopping up.
The cause is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.