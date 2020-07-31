ANGELS CAMP (CBS13) — Multiple agencies battled a fire in Angels Camp that threatened multiple structures Friday evening.

Cal Fire says the five-acre fire started as a grass fire behind O’Reilly Auto Parts in downtown Angels Camp. It was reported around 5 p.m.

Firefighters say one structure was fully involved, destroying a two-story vacant house on Utica Lane. The fire threatened three more structures, Cal Fire said.

“When we saw it was coming and not stopping, when it came through I knew I better take some real fast action and get the water out,” said Tad Folendorf.

Tad Folendorf quickly hosed down his house. The area is now coated in red after fire crews sprayed retardant on the city. Crews dropped the substance so fast, Folendorf did not have a chance to take cover.

“You always think it is not going to happen to you, or come close to you, and when it does it puts a lot of anxiety in you fast,” he said.

Cal Fire said there are no reports of injuries. Residents said the fire was so close they could feel the heat.

“The flames were licking the back of a house. The people were trying to get their motor home moved and there was a shed right there. I mean literally I’m like praying ‘Lord, just let everybody be safe’,” Jennifer Dyrkacz.

By 6:50 p.m., Cal Fire said the forward progress of the fire had stopped. Crews will remain on the scene through the evening to work on containment and mopping up.

The cause is still under investigation.