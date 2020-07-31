SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A career criminal has been sentenced to 57 years to life in prison after being convicted of premeditated attempted murder after shooting a victim multiple times in August 2019, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday.

Lawrence Batiste, 57, was found guilty on March 13, 2020, and was also convicted of charges of assault with a firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The DA said Batiste got into a fight with the victim on August 17, 2019, in the area of 44th Street and 10th Avenue. Authorities said Batiste returned to the location later that night searching for the victim and firing at least three shots at the victim, striking them twice – once in the wrist and once in the abdomen.

Batiste was located hours later in a motel about 1-mile from the scene of the shooting and arrested.

Batiste was sentenced under the three strikes law with two prior strike convictions for robbery in 2009 and 1987, the DA said.

He has also been convicted of burglary, battery, domestic violence, vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, and drug sales.