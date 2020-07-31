NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A search warrant served near Del Paso Heights uncovered methamphetamine, marijuana, a firearm and over 3,000 rounds of ammunition, the Sacramento County Probation Department announced on Friday.

Thao Vang, 34, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he faces charges of possession of large-capacity magazine, committing a felony while out on bail, possession of an assault weapon, possession of controlled substance while armed, and failure to sell/transfer a firearm through a licensed firearm dealer.

The search warrant was served on Thursday at Vang’s home in the 2000 block of South Avenue. An assault rifle was located along with the aforementioned items and two high capacity magazines.

Authorities said Vang was out on bail pending drug charges in Butte County.

He was arrested in a collaboration between the probation department’s gang suppression unit and the Sacramento Police Department.

“Officers assigned to our Gang Suppression Unit are dedicated to public safety and focus on being highly visible in the community working closely with probation units and other law enforcement agencies,” said Marc Marquez, chief deputy of Adult Field Services.