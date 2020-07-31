Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man in a wheelchair was robbed at gunpoint on Friday, the Stockton Police Department announced.
Stockton police said the robbery happened overnight at around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of East Weber Avenue.
The suspect allegedly demanded and took the 30-year-old victim’s property and took off on foot.
The suspect was only described as a Black male adult, approximately 45 to 55 years old.
Any witnesses to the robbery are asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.