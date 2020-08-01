ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Live music outside of a local coffee shop set the atmosphere for day two of a community trying to stick together. Downtown Roseville was reimagined to make way for more outdoor dining.

“I don’t think this COVID is gonna win,” Michael McDermott, owner of The Place said.

McDermott is hoping downtown Roseville and his restaurant will soon be “The Place” to eat again.

He’s been feeding his community for the last decade. This year, he said, has by far been the hardest.

“This is wicked strange,” McDermott said of the impact the pandemic has had on businesses like his.

Many are now forced to innovate with every challenge the stay-at-home order has thrown at local businesses.

“We were going to start selling our food at grocery stores,” McDermott said. “I don’t know what else to do.”

The hit has been hard for local economies struggling to recover from months of losses. That’s what the new outdoor setups hope to help — with wooden platforms lining the street.

It’s already lured people out, like Jessica Allred.

“Everyone’s struggling right now and they are too,” Allred said. “We want to keep these places afloat.”

Just two days into this new change, McDermott said he’s feeling hope for the first time in a long time.

“It feels like normal,” McDermott said. “It feels like we’re back.”

The transformation happened in a matter of days. Wooden platforms were made in two days, and installed in downtown Roseville in a couple of days too.