SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – A man is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on a train station platform early Saturday, the Suisun City Fire Department said.

The fire department said reports of the collision came in at around 7:46 a.m. from the Suisun City Train Station.

The victim was transported to the hospital. His identity and further details regarding his injuries were not released.

Officials said the collision resulted in the victim ending up in the middle of the platform and the vehicle stuck in the tracks.

The fire department said an investigation from the Suisun City Police Department is underway.

No further information was released.