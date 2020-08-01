SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The faithful gathered for a reopen the church rally on Saturday at the state Capitol calling for people all over Sacramento to gather for church services.

This Is Pentecost Ministries led hymns and prayers and many worshipers were spotted wearing masks and keeping up social distancing. Everyone was looking for a way to express their faith.

“We need strength and, for many people, their faith, it is their essential and so to not be able to come to their churches or places of worship,” Tamara Bennett said. “We just wanted to create something that we could come together and worship.”

TIP Ministries also streams weekly services and bible studies.