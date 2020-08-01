SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A group of conservative advocates held a Rescue America rally at the capitol building in downtown Sacramento on Saturday.

The rally was organized by a group calling themselves the #WalkAway campaign – self-described former Democrats.

“Radical leftists have taken it to far it’s time to RESCUE AMERICA!” a tweet from the RealWalkAway twitter page said on July 30 in regards to Saturday’s rally.

Many of those in attendance are supporters of President Donald Trump and Republicans running in local races.

“Because I’m a conservative and I love America and I love my state California and we’re gonna take California back whether anybody likes it or not,” one demonstrator said.

This rally is the second in a nationwide kickoff of rallies from coast to coast planned through the end of this year. Future cities include Los Angeles, Miami, Atlanta, Nashville, and many more to come.