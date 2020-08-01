Woodward, Modesto Reservoirs Closed To Outside Visitors Due To Pandemic ConcernsStanislaus County reservoirs have been restricted to resident access only effective Friday.

1 Injured After Sacramento Man, 3 Nephews Involved In Shasta Lake Boat CrashOne person was injured after a Sacramento man and his three nephews were involved in a boating accident on Shasta Lake on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Downtown Roseville Reimagined For New Outdoor Dining ExperienceLive music outside of a local coffee shop set the atmosphere for day two of a community trying to stick together. Downtown Roseville was reimagined to make way for more outdoor dining.

Man Who Shot Victim 30 Times In Stockton In 2017 Sentenced To 40 Years To LifeA man convicted of a second-degree murder in which he shot his victim 30 times in Stockton in 2017 was sentenced to 40 years to life, San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar announced on Friday.