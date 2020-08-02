EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A family is offering a $10,000 reward in the nearly month-long search of a missing 66-year-old hiker in the El Dorado National Forest.

Saeed Emadi went missing July 8 while camping with friends at the popular Ice House Reservoir off Highway 50. They went for a hike near Strawberry Point, became separated, and Emadi has not been seen since.

Missing posters are posted all around the campground.

Get the app: Download the new CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

The day he went missing, Emadi was wearing a grey hat, headphones, a white button-down shirt, shorts, and a pair of blue tennis shoes. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

In mid-July, his son, Bijan Emadi, told CBS13 that search crews believed they found a print of his father’s shoe print about a mile from where he was last seen.

The family said they believe Emadi is a fighter and they’re hopeful the mild temperatures and plentiful water are helping him survive.