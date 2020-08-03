SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man is accused of setting a grass fire along westbound Interstate 80 in Citrus Heights Saturday evening.
Sacramento Metro Fire says Russell Gillett was arrested in connection to the vegetation fire that burned east of Madison Avenue. Firefighters say the fire burned an area approximately 200 feet by 50 feet along the interstate, damaging a section of fence and affecting residential properties.
Multiple witnesses reportedly told CHP they saw a person a few feet from the fire who ran from the scene. That information led arson investigators and CHP units to Gillett.
He is charged with felony arson to a structure or forest land, arson to property, as well as possession of narcotics. Gillett is being held on $75,000 bail.
No injuries were reported in this fire.