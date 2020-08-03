California Governor Cautiously Upbeat As Virus Numbers EaseCalifornia appears to be getting a grip on a resurgence of the coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday, though he warned the state is a long way from reopening some of the businesses it shuttered for a second time last month because of rising infections and hospitalizations

Inmate Stabbed To Death At Central California PrisonAn inmate was stabbed to death at a Central California prison, authorities said Monday.

California To Let Absent Lawmakers Vote During PandemicThe California Assembly changed its rules on Monday to let lawmakers at high risk for the coronavirus vote on bills without being present in the chamber, defying advice from the Legislature's own lawyers who say the new rule is likely illegal.

Waste Management Employee Struck And Killed By Hit-And-Run, DUI Suspect In Grass ValleyA Grass Valley woman is under arrest on suspicion hitting and killing a Waste Management employee, then fleeing the scene.