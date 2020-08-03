ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Some of the 63,000 students in the Elk Grove Unified School District went back to school Monday. One family was trying to keep traditions alive Monday morning amidst what is shaping up to be an untraditional school year.

It’s the picture that’s a snapshot of what’s to come.

“We didn’t want to miss it,” said Yvette Jackson.

Each year Jackson and her twin girls take a picture in front of their classroom on the first day of school.

“We are ready we are excited, Hein is a good school,” she said.

This year it was even more important to make that connection in a world that’s become somewhat disconnected given social distancing and a stay-at-home order.

“So I am a school counselor for the district so I will be working full time from home-no pressure,” Jackson said.

The family was glad to see their teacher Sheree Sanguinetti during their impromptu photoshoot. She’s been fielding plenty of questions.

“I think once everything starts up. It will slow up. It’s going to be much more disciplined than last year,” Sanguinetti said.

Sanguinetti will lead her virtual sixth-grade classroom from school rather than from home.

“So it’s easier for me. Better access to a bigger computer screen and a printer,” she said.

Students reunited with their teacher even if only for a moment before separating again amidst health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.