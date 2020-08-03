LINCOLN (CBS13) — Firefighters worked to knock down a structure fire in Lincoln Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out on Valley Road in Lincoln and sent up a large plume of dark smoke that could be seen in the area. According to Placer County spokesperson Angela Musallam, forward progress on a related vegetation fire has been stopped.

Officials say there was not a threat to the surrounding area and no evacuations have been ordered.

The cause of the fire and the size of the vegetation were not released.

No injuries have been reported at this time.