ELK GROVE (CBS13) — It’s back to school for several districts in the area on Monday, including one of the largest districts in the state.

But it will be far from a normal start to the year.

The Elk Grove Unified School District was the first in the Sacramento area to close down over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic when a student at one campus tested positive.

Now it will be among the first to begin distance learning to at least start the 2020 school year.

One mom wanted to keep one tradition alive by at least stopping by Arlene Hein Elementary with her daughter, who began second grade on Monday. She says there are still many questions remaining.

“She hasn’t gotten her personal email from the school district and so she cannot set up so much stuff right now,” Harumi Kim said.

Starting Monday, the district will be handing out a survey to parents for input on distance learning, learning loss – as well as on mental, social and emotional health.

Stockton Unified is also starting up classes on Monday with classes being done remotely.