SACRAMENTO (KPIX) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday outlined how California was intervening to decrease the spread of coronavirus in the Central Valley, saying health officials were following the model that reduced the number of coronavirus cases in Imperial County in June.

In his Monday update, Newsom explained how what health officials did to help stop the outbreak in Imperial County in late May and early June was informing the state’s actions in the Central Valley.

“On June 1st, we committed to a new process, a new protocol, to help support the county in their efforts. We began the process of decompressing their hospital system. Over 650 patients were moved out of Imperial County into surrounding and neighboring communities, and in some instances, we even brought patients here into Northern California,” said Newsom.

