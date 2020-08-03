GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — A Waste Management worker was struck and killed by a woman allegedly driving under the influence Monday morning in Grass Valley.

Michael Jodoin, 59, was cleaning up trash on the side of the road near the Nevada County Fairgrounds with his hazard lights flashing 47-year-old Amy Hannan hit him and continued driving, CHP said.

“He wasn’t 20 feet away from the roadway and was still struck by this DUI driver,” CHP Officer Mike Steele said.

Investigators say Hannan was driving under the influence and after she hit Jodoin, she tried to get away with it. Hannan drove three miles down the road only to get her car stuck in a ditch on Wladislaw Ellis’ property.

Ellis says Hannan told him her windshield was shattered because someone threw a box at her car, but the explanation didn’t quite make sense.

“At the time, it sure didn’t look like a box would make that kind of a fracture. You would need to throw something like a safe at the windshield to make that kind of a crack,” Ellis said.

But when CHP officers finally arrived in his driveway it all came together.

“She was obviously fleeing the scene of the crime,” Ellis said.

Friends of Mr. Jodoin were devastated by the news Monday.

“He was a wonderful person. They do risk their lives every day when they do that sort of thing on the highway. And they do not get paid enough or thanked enough,” Judith Brown said.

Amy Hannan was arrested and charged with three felony charges including, a DUI, hit-and-run, and vehicular manslaughter.

CBS13 reached out to Waste Management who says they’re shocked at the loss of Mr. Jodoin and are providing support for his family.