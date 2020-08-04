STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police released body camera video from a deadly police shooting last month.

Police say 39-year-old Antwane Burrise was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting when police found him inside a car on Cosumnes Drive July 15th.

Police moved in and blocked Burrise from trying to escape, but he allegedly rammed a patrol car.

At one point during the incident, Burrise allegedly backed up into the path of an undercover officer. This prompted that officer – as well as two uniformed officers – to open fire at the suspect.

Burrise was taken to a hospital where he later died.

A search of Burrise’s car uncovered a loaded handgun with an extended magazine and a loaded illegally modified assault rifle loaded also with an extended magazine.

Investigators say Burrise was suspected in several other violent crimes – like shootings and street gang activity.

The three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on three-day paid administrative leave, per usual law enforcement policy following such incidents.

Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones released a statement along with the body camera video Tuesday.

“Anytime there is a loss of life, we consider it a tragedy. It doesn’t matter who the person was or what their personal circumstances were; none of us like being in these situations. The outcome of officer-involved critical incidents will have a lasting impact on the involved officers, the families, and the community,” Jones wrote.