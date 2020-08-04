SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A 29-year-old Antelope man is under arrest on suspicion of DUI after a head-on crash late Monday night.
California Highway Patrol says, a little before 12 p.m., a driver apparently tried to overtake another driver along Elkhorn Boulevard near East Levee Road. The overtaking driver then crashed head-on into a van headed the other direction.
The crash sent the sedan ricocheting into the other sedan as well as a pickup truck that was behind the van.
Medics quickly arrived, but CHP says the driver of the van – a 50-year-old man from Woodland – was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers have identified the sedan driver as 29-year-old Antelope resident Amardeep Singh. He was booked into Sacramento County Jail after being treated for injuries at Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Singh is facing several charges, including DUI causing death and gross vehicular manslaughter.