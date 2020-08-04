Comments
NEWCASTLE (CBS13) — Highway 193 reopened Tuesday night after a fire was reported west of Newcastle.
Crews were able to contain the fire to just one structure and no injuries have been reported.
CHP said traffic was escorted back into the area after evacuations were made.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
CAL FIRE/Placer County firefighters assisting Newcastle Fire with a commercial structure fire off Highway 193. Assisted by Lincoln Fire, South Placer Fire, Placer Hills fire, Penryn fire, Auburn City Fire, Placer County Sheriff and CHP. The cause of the fire under investigation. pic.twitter.com/zMBnG4OBaI
— CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) August 5, 2020