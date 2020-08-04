  • CBS13On Air

NEWCASTLE (CBS13) — Highway 193 reopened Tuesday night after a fire was reported west of Newcastle.

Crews were able to contain the fire to just one structure and no injuries have been reported.

CHP said traffic was escorted back into the area after evacuations were made.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

