Climbing Cost Of Living In Sacramento AreaWith more people looking to get away from the city feel and have more room to work from home, property managers say they are seeing homes in the suburbs fly off the market in a matter of days, driving the prices up.

3 minutes ago

Search On For Suspect Who Shot At Officers In North SacramentoSacramento Police are searching for a man who threatened suicide in North Sacramento then fired at officers who came to help.

28 minutes ago

Highway 193 Reopens After Structure Fire Near NewcastleHighway 193 reopened Tuesday night after a fire was reported west of Newcastle

35 minutes ago

Downtown Businesses Fizzling Out, More Closing Up Again The ongoing financial struggles in the Downtown Sacramento corridor are bringing flashbacks of the recession.

1 hour ago

Pregnant Woman And Unborn Child Killed In Turlock Shooting; Search On For SuspectPolice say 27-year-old Amythest Rochelle Cortez and her unborn child died from their injuries Tuesday afternoon.

1 hour ago