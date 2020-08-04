SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is being urged to pull a public service announcement that talks about the death of Stephon Clark.

The California District Attorneys Association announced on Tuesday that they had sent a letter to Goodell urging that the PSA be removed, arguing that the video leaves out critical facts about the case.

“Though well-intentioned, the video performs a disservice instead of a public service by omitting the crucial facts which preceded Mr. Clark’s tragic death,” wrote El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson, who is the president of the association.

Sacramento police officers shot and killed Clark in his grandmother’s backyard in 2018. The incident prompted weeks of protests.

Clark’s mother talks about her son’s life and death in the PSA, which was produced as part of the NFL’s new social justice campaign against systemic racism.

Local product and current Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson has been vocal about Clark’s case. In an interview with Sports Illustrated on Tuesday, Thompson urged for the investigation into Clark’s death to be reopened.

Still, Pierson and the California District Attorneys Association says independent investigations have already cleared the officers involved in Clark’s case from any wrongdoing.