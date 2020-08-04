ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Golfland Sunsplash in Roseville is back open for business, despite public health guidelines that prohibit outdoor water parks from operating.

The California Department of Public Health confirmed to CBS13 Tuesday that under current state health orders, outdoor water parks are not permitted to operate. The city of Rosevil le is responsible for communicating with the facility. A spokesperson said they have reached out to Sunsplash and asked them to comply.

“When we get reports that a business may not be following the state’s health and safety guidelines we have a multi-step process based on education and compliance. We have reached out to them. We’ve informed them of what the guidelines are and have asked them to comply to that,” Roseville spokesperson Brian Jacobson said.

On the Golfland Sunsplash website, the park claims they’re following updates from several agencies including state and local authorities, but even after being asked to comply with guidelines, they’re still operating.

“They did say wear face coverings. They wore face masks. Everybody washed their hands, social distancing,” Sunsplash visitor Kiara Parham said.

The park also says on their website they’re monitoring chlorine levels because “COVID-19 cannot survive in properly chlorinated pool water.”

Despite the safety measures in place, some guests were shocked to hear the park shouldn’t be open at all.

“That’s crazy I thought they was allowed to be open. To me, if they weren’t supposed to be open then they shouldn’t be open. I probably won’t ever come back,” Parham said.

The Sunsplash website says anyone not practicing physical distancing can be asked to leave. CBS13 made repeated attempts to contact Roseville Golfland Sunsplash management for comment but has not heard back.