Pregnant Woman And Unborn Child Killed In Turlock Shooting; Search On For SuspectA search is on for the suspect after a pregnant woman was fatally shot in Turlock early Tuesday morning.

56 minutes ago

Which Schools Can Apply For In-Person Class Waivers?California released new guidance Monday on the waiver process that would allow elementary schools to apply to return to the classroom, even if they’re in counties on the state’s monitoring list. However, the waivers are limited to pre-kindergarten through sixth-grade classes and not every elementary school or district will be eligible to apply.

1 hour ago

Body Cam Video Released Of Deadly Police Shooting In StocktonThe deadly shooting took place at an apartment complex on July 15.

1 hour ago

Off-Duty Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy, Friend Save 3 Peoples' Lives After ATV Crashes Into DeltaAn off-duty deputy and friend who were out just enjoying an afternoon boating in the Delta were in the right place at the right time and saved three peoples’ lives.

2 hours ago

Parents, Teachers React To State Paving Path For Elementary Schools To ReopenCalifornia elementary schools that are ready to open their doors may get the green light from the state after new guidelines from the California Department of Public Health were released Monday.

2 hours ago