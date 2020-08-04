TURLOCK (CBS13) — A search is on for the suspect after a pregnant woman was fatally shot in Turlock early Tuesday morning.
Police say 27-year-old Amythest Rochelle Cortez and her unborn child died from their injuries Tuesday afternoon.
Exactly what led up to the woman being shot is still under investigation, but Turlock police say officers responded to an aggravated assault in progress call along the 500 block of Twentieth Century Boulevard just after 1 a.m.
At the scene, officers found a pregnant woman inside a vehicle who had been hit by gunfire. She was rushed to the hospital and later died.
The suspect had already left the scene by the time officers arrived. Detectives are now following up on leads to try and track down the suspect.
Anyone with further information relevant to the case is urged to call detectives at (209) 664-7323.