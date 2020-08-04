TURLOCK (CBS13) — A search is on for the suspect after a pregnant woman was shot and left with life-threatening injuries in Turlock early Tuesday morning.

Exactly what led up to the woman being shot is still under investigation, but Turlock police say officers responded to an aggravated assault in progress call along the 500 block of Twentieth Century Boulevard just after 1 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a pregnant woman inside a vehicle who had been hit by gunfire. She was rushed to the hospital and is currently in critical condition, police say.

The suspect had already left the scene by the time officers arrived. Detectives are now following up on leads to try and track down the suspect.

Anyone with further information relevant to the case is urged to call detectives at (209) 664-7323.