WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officials say several employees at the U.S. Postal service facility in West Sacramento have tested positive for coronavirus.
USPS confirms that three employees have tested positive since July 20.
It’s unclear where the employees may have caught the virus. Officials would not disclose the current condition of any of the employees.
Operations at the plant are continuing. Officials say they are in communication with public health and will follow any guidance given.
USPS stresses that there is no evidence at this point that coronavirus can spread through contact with mail and packages.