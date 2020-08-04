Clorox Wipes Shortage Expected To Last Into 2021Clorox, the world's biggest maker of disinfectant cleaning materials, said consumers will continue to see a shortage of its wipes and other products into 2021 because of overwhelming demand during the pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.

59 minutes ago

Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast - Aug. 4, 2020A cooldown is coming, at least for a day.

1 hour ago

Elk Grove Coronavirus Testing Pop-Up Fills Up FastTesting is first come, first served at the National Guard-run testing site.

1 hour ago

Roseville Kidnapping Suspect Crashes Maserati While Fleeing From AuthoritiesA man is under arrest and facing charges of kidnapping after an incident in Roseville on Monday that ended with him crashing his Maserati while trying to escape from authorities. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Off-Duty Deputy, Friend Save 3 Peoples’ Lives After ATV Crashes Into DeltaAn off-duty deputy and friend who were out just enjoying an afternoon boating in the Delta were in the right place at the right time and saved three peoples’ lives. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago