2 More San Quentin Prisoners Die Of Suspected Virus ComplicationsTwo more inmates at San Quentin State Prison near San Francisco died from what appears to be complications of the coronavirus, corrections officials said Monday.

Unarmed Minuteman 3 Missile Launched From Vandenberg AFB In Test FlightAn unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from California early Tuesday on a test flight to a target in the Pacific Ocean, the Air Force Global Strike Command said.

Stockton Navy Sailor Chris 'Bobby' Gnem Remembered As Inspirational And Kind-HeartedChris 'Bobby' Gnem joined the Navy after graduating from Lincoln High School in 2016.

ICUs Remain Overwhelmed In San Joaquin, Stanislaus CountiesThe coronavirus is showing some signs of slowing down in California, with the exception of the Central Valley, which is now the state's main hotspot.