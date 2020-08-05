Comments
DAVIS (CBS13) — Feeling the impact of a closed campus and budget cuts, the city of Davis is furloughing workers.
The city had to cut $1 million in employee salaries to deal with revenue losses from the virus.
Starting next Friday, City Hall will shut down once a month on scheduled business days for the next seven months. Public safety workers, like police officers, will take furloughs when possible to maintain staffing levels.
The furlough schedule is as follows:
- Friday, August 14, 2020
- Friday, September 4, 2020
- Friday, October 23, 2020
- Wednesday, November 25, 2020
- Friday, December 18, 2020
- Friday, January 8, 2021
- Friday, February 5, 2021