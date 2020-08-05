  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:06 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMRelief from Inflammation
    View All Programs
By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Davis News

DAVIS (CBS13) — Feeling the impact of a closed campus and budget cuts, the city of Davis is furloughing workers.

The city had to cut $1 million in employee salaries to deal with revenue losses from the virus.

Starting next Friday, City Hall will shut down once a month on scheduled business days for the next seven months. Public safety workers, like police officers, will take furloughs when possible to maintain staffing levels.

The furlough schedule is as follows:

  • Friday, August 14, 2020
  • Friday, September 4, 2020
  • Friday, October 23, 2020
  • Wednesday, November 25, 2020
  • Friday, December 18, 2020
  • Friday, January 8, 2021
  • Friday, February 5, 2021
Comments

Leave a Reply