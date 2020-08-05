Woman Blames Staph Infection On E. Coli In American RiverA woman is warning people to stay away from the American River after two trips to the emergency room, following a day of fun on the water.

21 minutes ago

Black-Owned Business’ Black Lives Matter Signs Vandalized Using ‘Thin Blue Line’ SymbolsYuba City police are investigating after a business' Black Lives Matter signs were covered with blue paint and hidden under a 'thin blue line' flag someone stapled to their building.

1 hour ago

70 Stolen Bee Boxes Recovered By Detectives In Raid At Yolo County PropertyDozens of stolen bee boxes have been recovered after detectives raided a residence outside of Woodland on Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Stephon Clark's Family Speaks Out After California District Attorneys Urge NFL To Pull PSAThe family of Stephon Clark is speaking out over demands that the NFL pull a new PSA featuring the Sacramento man who was shot and killed by police.

2 hours ago

El Dorado County Woman Urges Others To Take Virus Seriously After A Week In ICUAn El Dorado County woman is speaking out after surviving COVID-19 in hopes it might convince people to take the virus more seriously.

2 hours ago