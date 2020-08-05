NORTH AUBURN (CBS13) — A man on post release community supervision has been arrested after a stolen mountain bike was found in his hotel room.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, just after 1 a.m. Monday, deputies contacted 30-year-old Neal Roose during a traffic stop in North Auburn. Somehow, deputies soon learned about some stolen items that were possibly in the hotel room where Roose was staying.
Deputies soon discovered a mountain bike that had been spray painted black inside the room. After running its serial number, deputies found that the bike had been reported stolen.
Remembering a Facebook Marketplace post about a similar bike that had been reported missing, the deputy quickly linked the two and was able to get the bicycle back to its rightful owner.
Roose, who deputies say knew he was buying a stolen bike, has been arrested and is facing charges of receiving stolen property.