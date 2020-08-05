'Toughest Test These Guys Have Faced So Far,' Says Dottie Pepper On PGA Championship At TPC Harding ParkThe PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park begins an incredible 11-month stretch for the PGA Tour, with career-making possibilities.

Amanda Balionis On 2020 PGA Championship At TPC Harding Park: 'The Ball Is Not Going To Go As Far As We're Used To Seeing The Last Six Weeks'The CBS Sports golf reporter discusses this week's PGA Championship, the first major of the season, and how the course and weather will challenge players.

Piscotty Hits A's 2nd Walkoff Slam This Year, Beats RangersStephen Piscotty hit Oakland's second walkoff grand slam of the year and the Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 5-1 Tuesday night for their fourth straight win.

Márquez Strikes Out 9, Rockies Beat Giants 5-2Germán Márquez struck out nine in efficiently throwing into the eighth inning and benefited from an overturned home-run call as the rolling Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 5-2 on Tuesday night.