OAKDALE (CBS13) — A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash in Oakdale Tuesday night.
Oakdale Police say Brant Savage, 26, was driving four passengers, including three children. The passengers were taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they responded to the overturned vehicle in the 700 block of N. Yosemite Avenue. Savage reportedly lost control and veered off the roadway, hitting a fence and rolling over into a yard.
He was arrested on charges of DUI, child endangerment and driving with a suspended license.