SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are still searching for a man who reportedly shot at officers Tuesday night in North Sacramento.
Police say 50-year-old Albert Wheeler was threatening suicide with a firearm on the 1200 block of Rivera Drive. When officers arrived, Wheeler reportedly shot at them and drove away, prompting a CHP Blue Alert. No officers were injured.
Wheeler’s 2013 Chevy pickup truck was located Wednesday at Bell Street and Church Ave. in Sacramento, CHP said. Officers are still searching for the suspect. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.
If you see Wheeler, police ask that you call 911. He is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.
