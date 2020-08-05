Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Deputies discovered a Halloween mask and a replica firearm on a man they stopped for a bicycle violation in Stockton.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped 35-year-old Michael Spears on Monday, but he tried to get away. However, Spears was quickly taken into custody.
A search of Spears uncovered an Emperor Palpatine Halloween mask as well as a replica handgun with an altered tip that made it look more realistic.
Spears was arrested and is now facing charges of altering an imitation firearm and resisting a public officer. According to the San Joaquin County Jail booking log, he also had a warrant out for his arrest on vandalism charges.