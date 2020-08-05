Comments
SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — A search is on for a man suspected of trying to run over a person while trying to get away from allegedly stealing a generator.
The incident happened in Sutter County late Tuesday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, Nicholaus Ryan Riggins is suspected of stealing a generator from a Sutter County property. During the incident, Riggins allegedly tried to run over the property owner.
Deputies later found the vehicle Riggins used in Wheatland, but it was unoccupied. Witnesses say they saw Riggins leave the scene, however.
The sheriff’s office notes that Riggins has a history of resisting arrest and other weapons charges. He should be considered dangerous and anyone who sees him is urged to call authorities.