YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Dozens of stolen bee boxes have been recovered after detectives raided a residence outside of Woodland on Tuesday.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office says detectives served a search warrant to a property along the 340000 block of County Road 25 as part of an agriculture theft investigation.

At the property, detectives found more than 70 bee boxes that had been reported stolen from at least 6 different Yolo County beekeepers.

Detectives say, in total, the stolen bee boxes are worth more than $18,000.

A couple of ATVs and a motorcycle, all of which had been reported stolen, were also recovered at the property.

One man, 35-year-old Yolo County resident Justin Perdue, has been arrested in connection to the case. Perdue is facing charges of possession of stolen property, possession of stolen motor vehicles and possession of methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office notes that bee thefts have become increasingly common in Yolo County.