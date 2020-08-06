TRACY (CBS13) – An investigation into the shooting death of a 38-year-old man on Sunday has resulted in two arrests, the Tracy Police Department announced.

Mark Muldrow Jr., 29, and Kimberlee Snow, 32, both of Tracy, were both arrested on Wednesday. Authorities said both suspects were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail where they face charges of homicide while Snow faces an additional charge of being an accessory.

snow mug Mugshot of Kimberlee Snow courtesy of the Tracy Police Department

muldrow jr mug Mugshot of Mark Muldrow Jr. courtesy of the Tracy Police Department

Tracy police said they received reports of shots fired at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 2 and located the victim on the scene where he was pronounced dead. It happened in the middle of the road in the area of Kavanagh Avenue and San Rocco Court.

Authorities performed a traffic stop on a white Buick spotted leaving the scene. Investigators said they believe the victim was a passenger in the vehicle and was shot at by occupants of a separate vehicle.

Following Snow and Muldrow Jr.’s arrests for their suspected involvement in the shooting, authorities said there were no further outstanding suspects being sought.

Anyone with further information on the shooting or those who may have been a witness are encouraged to contact the Tracy Police Department.