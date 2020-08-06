SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Chinese scientist and former UC Davis researcher Juan Tang Thursday.

Tang is charged with visa fraud and making false statements to the FBI. She is set to be arraigned next week.

According to court documents, Tang allegedly made false statements about her military service during her application to obtain a non-immigrant J-1 visa. She’s also accused of making false statements about her military service when she was interviewed by FBI agents.

It is alleged that Tang is currently in the Chinese military and falsely claimed she had not served.

Tang, who has a doctorate in cellular biology, entered the United States on Dec. 27, 2019, to work at UC Davis as a visiting researcher in the Department of Radiation Oncology, Alexandra Negin, an assistant federal public defender, said in the filing last week asking the court for her release on bail.

She is being held at a Sacramento County jail on behalf of federal authorities after her arrest.

Tang and three other scientists living in the U.S., face charges of lying about their status as members of China’s People’s Liberation Army. All were charged with visa fraud, the Justice Department said.

Tang could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for visa fraud if convicted. She could also face five years in prison a $250,000 fine if convicted of making false statements.