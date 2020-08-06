A's Top Rangers 6-4, Win 5th Straight Behind Olson's 2 HRsMatt Olson homered twice, Ramon Laureano also went deep and the Oakland Athletics rallied to beat the Texas Rangers 6-4 on Wednesday night.

Belt's 3-Run Homer Lifts Giants Over Rockies 4-3Brandon Belt extended his success against Colorado starter Jon Gray with a three-run homer and a double to lead the San Francisco Giants past the Rockies 4-3 on Wednesday night.

'Some Players Embrace It, Some Are Still Struggling With It,' Says Nick Faldo On Spectator-Free TournamentsEven without fans on site, the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park will seem much as it otherwise would on TV. In some ways, it will be better.

'Toughest Test These Guys Have Faced So Far,' Says Dottie Pepper On PGA Championship At TPC Harding ParkThe PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park begins an incredible 11-month stretch for the PGA Tour, with career-making possibilities.