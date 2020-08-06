PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are warning residents after tests done on pills seized from a man arrested back in June revealed they were laced with Fentanyl.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Sacramento resident Edmond Danny was arrested back on June 18 for a felony probation no-bail warrant on burglary charges. While taking him into custody, deputies discovered he had about 1,000 pills of Oxycontin.
Detectives sent the pills off to a lab to be tested. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office revealed that the lab found that the pills were laced with Fentanyl – a powerful synthetic opioid responsible for a rash of overdose deaths across the country.
The sheriff’s office says there have already been 14 documented Fentanyl overdose deaths in Placer County since January.
Law enforcement officers urge residents to obey the law and never buy prescription medications for opioids off the street, as many times the pills could be laced with drugs like Fentanyl.