POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) — Detectives are asking for help in finding the suspect who got into the Pollock Pines Veterinary Hospital last month.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video on Thursday of the July 30 incident.

Somehow, the man got into the vet hospital. He can be seen trying to put his shirt up to conceal his head, but it also revealed what looks like a tattoo on his lower stomach. The man is seen looking around the building, but it’s unclear if anything was taken.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (530) 642-4715.

Watch the surveillance video above.