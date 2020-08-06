SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A Virginia woman who was riding a Lime scooter was left with severe injuries in a hit-and-run in South Lake Tahoe, police say.
South Lake Tahoe police say the 31-year-old Alexandria, VA resident was struck by an SUV along Pine Hill Road – near Heavenly Valley Ski Resort – late Tuesday afternoon. The driver reportedly slowed down, then took off before authorities arrived.
Officers say the woman’s injuries were so severe that she had to be taken by helicopter to Renown Hospital in Reno.
Investigators have since identified a possible suspect vehicle as a black Porsche Cayenne. The owner of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, but it’s unclear who was driving.
As of Thursday, police say the injured woman is in stable condition.
Anyone else who may have seen the incident is urged to call South Lake Tahoe police at (530) 542-6100.