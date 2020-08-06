  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Homicide, Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested after a 40-year-old man was found stabbed to death in Stockton on Wednesday.

Stockton police say officers responded to the area of Wilson Way and Mormon Slough a little before 7 p.m. to investigate a reported stabbing and found the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were able to identify a suspect as 54-year-old Rafael Pimentel-Hernandez. He was arrested later in the night.

Pimentel-Hernandez is now facing homicide charges.

The name of the victim has not been released at this point.

Comments

Leave a Reply