SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California released a roadmap for colleges and universities to resume in-person classes Friday.

The guidance says colleges — and athletic programs — can reopen if they meet certain conditions like COVID-19 prevention plans and social distancing. Colleges and Universities will have to adjust everything from seating in lecture halls to how dining hall food is served and how many students live in a dorm.

Public health officials recommend closing “nonessential shared spaces” like lounges and game rooms and providing grab-and-go meal options instead of a traditional buffet in dining halls.

READ THE STATE’s HIGHER EDUCATION GUIDANCE HERE

For housing, the state recommends prioritizing single-room-occupancy in dorms, many of which are designed to house between two and four students.

Schools in counties on the state’s watch list are not permitted to hold indoor lectures under the state’s guidelines. But, courses like labs and studio arts may be permitted inside if they can impose “substantial physical distancing.”

For sports, coaches and players on the sidelines will be required to wear masks, and practice is only allowed if regular testing was available.

